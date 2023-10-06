Town halls planned for remembrance committee input

The Committee to Examine Remembrance and Commemoration at Washington University in St. Louis has planned two virtual town halls this month to gather input from members of the campus community.

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin established the committee in January to develop a framework to examine issues of naming and commemoration for features including buildings, professorships and scholarships. A set of proposed principles for consideration of renaming and contextualization is available on the committee’s website.

The virtual town halls will take place at 5 p.m. Oct. 16 and 11 a.m. Oct. 30. Register online.

Comments and suggestions on this process can be sent to commrc@wustl.edu.