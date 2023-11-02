THE RECORD

Fagan receives lifetime achievement award from Alzheimer’s Association

Anne Fagan
Fagan

Anne Fagan, an internationally recognized expert on fluid biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease and a professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named the 2023 recipient of the Khalid Iqbal Lifetime Achievement Award by the Alzheimer’s Association.

The award recognizes a senior investigator whose contributions have made a lasting impact on the field and whose body of work has demonstrated a career-long commitment to progress against Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Fagan pioneered the use of biomolecules found in the cerebrospinal fluid — the liquid that bathes the brain and spinal cord — as markers of Alzheimer’s pathology. 

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Open enrollment for health benefits begins Nov. 1

New employee recognition tool launches

Review latest information security policies

Notables

Fagan receives lifetime achievement award from Alzheimer’s Association

Chen wins digital humanities fellowship

Olsen installed as a George William and Irene Koechig Freiberg Professor of Biology

Obituaries

Dan Shea, professor emeritus of English, 86

Gena Gunn McClendon, CSD engagement director, 65

Virginia Herrmann, MD, breast cancer specialist, 73

Research Wire

Student addresses Sierra Leone HIV epidemic in Lancet

Chakrabarty to study aerosol properties

Strong evidence found for new light isotope of nitrogen

The View From Here

10.30.23

10.23.23

10.09.23

Washington People

Sumanth Prabhu

The Hamilton brothers

Mike Runiewicz

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20