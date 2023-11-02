Fagan receives lifetime achievement award from Alzheimer’s Association

Fagan

Anne Fagan, an internationally recognized expert on fluid biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease and a professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named the 2023 recipient of the Khalid Iqbal Lifetime Achievement Award by the Alzheimer’s Association.

The award recognizes a senior investigator whose contributions have made a lasting impact on the field and whose body of work has demonstrated a career-long commitment to progress against Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Fagan pioneered the use of biomolecules found in the cerebrospinal fluid — the liquid that bathes the brain and spinal cord — as markers of Alzheimer’s pathology.

