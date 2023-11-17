Funding available for sustainability projects

The WashU Sustainability Fund has launched to provide funding to WashU community members for small-scale sustainability projects.
Staff, faculty, students and basic service contractors can submit project ideas for funding consideration up to $2,500.
Learn more on the sustainability website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.