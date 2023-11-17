THE RECORD

Funding available for sustainability projects

The WashU Sustainability Fund has launched to provide funding to WashU community members for small-scale sustainability projects.

Staff, faculty, students and basic service contractors can submit project ideas for funding consideration up to $2,500.  

Learn more on the sustainability website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Funding available for sustainability projects

WashU joins Coalition for Transformational Education

Vote for alumna in CNN ‘Hero of the Year’ contest

Notables

Cooper named director of pediatric rheumatology and immunology division

Western Algebraic Geometry Symposium comes to WashU

Rubenstein installed as Strunk Endowed Chair for Lung and Respiratory Research 

Obituaries

Kathleen K. Dixon, emeritus instructor in physical therapy, 90

Salvatore P. Sutera, former engineering dean, professor emeritus, 90

Raymond W. Ewing, retired medical school staff; well-known Whittemore House bartender, 80

Research Wire

RNA’s solo act on the ever-changing stage of cellular dynamics

Robertson to study amino acid transporters

Three named 2023 Young Investigator grantees

The View From Here

11.13.23

10.30.23

10.23.23

Washington People

Katharine Flores

Sumanth Prabhu

The Hamilton brothers

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20