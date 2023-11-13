WashU joins Coalition for Transformational Education

Washington University in St. Louis recently joined the Coalition for Transformational Education (CTE), a pioneering national coalition of colleges and universities focused on educational initiatives that prepare students for all aspects of life after college.

CTE recognized the WashU Leads program. A “Here and Next” initiative, WashU Leads is a holistic program designed to help students gain deeper self-knowledge and be better prepared for lives of meaning and impact. Threaded within course work and co-curricular activities, WashU Leads is intended to reach all WashU undergraduate students at the foundational level, offer opportunities to deepen a sense of purpose and leader identity, and be a distinctive aspect of WashU. The program will fully launch in fall 2024.

To learn more about the CTE and its member institutions, visit the organization’s website.