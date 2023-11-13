WashU joins Coalition for Transformational Education

Washington University in St. Louis recently joined the Coalition for Transformational Education (CTE), a pioneering national coalition of colleges and universities focused on educational initiatives that prepare students for all aspects of life after college.
CTE recognized the WashU Leads program. A “Here and Next” initiative, WashU Leads is a holistic program designed to help students gain deeper self-knowledge and be better prepared for lives of meaning and impact. Threaded within course work and co-curricular activities, WashU Leads is intended to reach all WashU undergraduate students at the foundational level, offer opportunities to deepen a sense of purpose and leader identity, and be a distinctive aspect of WashU. The program will fully launch in fall 2024.
To learn more about the CTE and its member institutions, visit the organization’s website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.