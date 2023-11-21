THE RECORD

PACS receives funding from Department of Education

teacher with deaf students
Emily Lowther, a 2019 graduate of the Deaf Education program, works with children who are deaf and hard of hearing at Central Institute for the Deaf. (Photo courtesy of PACS)

The Program in Audiology and Communication Sciences at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has been awarded two grants from the U.S. Department of Education that combined will provide over $2.3 million in support of its graduate training programs.

The first award, “Project EARS: Preparation of Educational Audiologists who will Reach School-Age Children who are Deaf/Hard of Hearing,” will support training of pediatric audiologists to meet the specialized needs of children who are deaf or hard of hearing. 

The second award, “Project START: Supporting Training and Recruitment of Teachers of the Deaf,” will fund full-tuition scholarships for students enrolled in the Master of Science in Deaf Education program. 

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Funding available for sustainability projects

WashU joins Coalition for Transformational Education

Vote for alumna in CNN ‘Hero of the Year’ contest

Notables

Iannotti wins scientific excellence award

Cooper named director of pediatric rheumatology and immunology division

Western Algebraic Geometry Symposium comes to WashU

Obituaries

Harry Kisker, former dean of students, 81

Kathleen K. Dixon, emeritus instructor in physical therapy, 90

Salvatore P. Sutera, former engineering dean, professor emeritus, 90

Research Wire

PACS receives funding from Department of Education

Errando awarded funding for astrophysics of relativistic jets

RNA’s solo act on the ever-changing stage of cellular dynamics

The View From Here

11.20.23

11.13.23

10.30.23

Washington People

Katharine Flores

Sumanth Prabhu

The Hamilton brothers

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20