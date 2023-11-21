PACS receives funding from Department of Education

Emily Lowther, a 2019 graduate of the Deaf Education program, works with children who are deaf and hard of hearing at Central Institute for the Deaf. (Photo courtesy of PACS)

The Program in Audiology and Communication Sciences at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has been awarded two grants from the U.S. Department of Education that combined will provide over $2.3 million in support of its graduate training programs.

The first award, “Project EARS: Preparation of Educational Audiologists who will Reach School-Age Children who are Deaf/Hard of Hearing,” will support training of pediatric audiologists to meet the specialized needs of children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The second award, “Project START: Supporting Training and Recruitment of Teachers of the Deaf,” will fund full-tuition scholarships for students enrolled in the Master of Science in Deaf Education program.

