THE RECORD

University departments win several CASE awards

By Brittney Wheeler

Projects produced by University Marketing & Communications and several other departments across Washington University in St. Louis recently won a multitude of 2023 Circle of Excellence Awards and district awards from CASE (the Council for Advancement and Support of Education). 

The annual CASE awards recognize exceptional work in advancement, alumni relations, communications, fundraising and marketing by professionals at educational institutions.

Arts & Sciences earned a bronze award in the “Design | Periodicals and Magazines” category for the design of  The Ampersand. The magazine was recognized for its use of dynamic design details, typography and photography.

James Byard, Tom Malkowicz and Liam Otten from University Marketing & Communications won a silver award in the “Video | COVID-related” category for the video titled “Requiem of Light”. The video features Rebecca Messbarger, in Arts & Sciences, and community members reflecting on the memorial for St. Louisans lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are this year’s award-winning projects and recipients of CASE district awards:

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Funding available for sustainability projects

WashU joins Coalition for Transformational Education

Vote for alumna in CNN ‘Hero of the Year’ contest

Notables

Parvulescu installed as Liselotte Dieckmann Professor in Comparative Literature

University departments win several CASE awards

Iannotti wins scientific excellence award

Obituaries

Harry Kisker, former dean of students, 81

Kathleen K. Dixon, emeritus instructor in physical therapy, 90

Salvatore P. Sutera, former engineering dean, professor emeritus, 90

Research Wire

Kwon receives CDC grant to study viral transmission within households 

Improving autonomous driving

Researchers identify way to block alphavirus infection 

The View From Here

11.20.23

11.13.23

10.30.23

Washington People

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Sumanth Prabhu

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20