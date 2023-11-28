University departments win several CASE awards

Projects produced by University Marketing & Communications and several other departments across Washington University in St. Louis recently won a multitude of 2023 Circle of Excellence Awards and district awards from CASE (the Council for Advancement and Support of Education).
The annual CASE awards recognize exceptional work in advancement, alumni relations, communications, fundraising and marketing by professionals at educational institutions.
Arts & Sciences earned a bronze award in the “Design | Periodicals and Magazines” category for the design of The Ampersand. The magazine was recognized for its use of dynamic design details, typography and photography.
James Byard, Tom Malkowicz and Liam Otten from University Marketing & Communications won a silver award in the “Video | COVID-related” category for the video titled “Requiem of Light”. The video features Rebecca Messbarger, in Arts & Sciences, and community members reflecting on the memorial for St. Louisans lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below are this year’s award-winning projects and recipients of CASE district awards:
- “A friendship for the ages”: Emma Dent, University Advancement; Monica Duwel and Terri Nappier, University Marketing & Communications
- “A journey of resilience and healing”: Leslie Gibson McCarthy and Terri Nappier, University Marketing & Communications
- “Celebrating Match Day: Together Again”: Huy Mach, Elizabethe Holland Durando and Kristina Sauerwein, School of Medicine Marketing & Communications
- “Celebrating Prison Education Program Graduates”: Joe Angeles, University Marketing & Communications
- “Impact in Perpetuity”: Grizelda McClelland and Nick Maggio, University Advancement
- “In St. Louis For St. Louis”: Ajla Ahmetovic, Anne Davis Cleary, Diane Toroian Keaggy, Markia Holt and Cassaundra Moore, University Marketing & Communications
- “Jane Goodall: Inspiring hope through action”: Ajla Ahmetovic, Anne Davis Cleary, Markia Holt, Tom Malkowicz, Cassaundra Moore, Terri Nappier and Talia Ogliore, University Marketing & Communications; and Roumy Theunissen, Office of the Provost
- “Make Way for Sarah”: Anne Davis Cleary, Sherry Haines and Javier Ventura, University Marketing & Communications; and Rachel Cartmell, Tricia Hendricks and Nick Maggio, University Advancement
- “Make Way: Our Student Initiative”: Whitney Curtis, University Marketing & Communications, and the University Advancement creative team
- “#MeetMeinStLouie”: Ajla Ahmetovic, Markia Holt and Cassaundra Moore, University Marketing & Communications
- Outlook magazine: Deb Parker, School of Medicine Marketing & Communications
- PhD Life at WashU Social/Email Campaign: Graduate Admissions
- “Shaping the Future”: 2022-32 Strategic Plan: Nicole Allen and Lauren Hanahan, Sam Fox School
- “The Graphic Vindicator”: Audrey Westcott, Katherine Welsch and Stephanie Schlaifer, Sam Fox School
- Washington Magazine (digital): University Marketing & Communications digital, magazine, graphic design and multimedia teams
