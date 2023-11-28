University departments win several CASE awards

Projects produced by University Marketing & Communications and several other departments across Washington University in St. Louis recently won a multitude of 2023 Circle of Excellence Awards and district awards from CASE (the Council for Advancement and Support of Education).

The annual CASE awards recognize exceptional work in advancement, alumni relations, communications, fundraising and marketing by professionals at educational institutions.

Arts & Sciences earned a bronze award in the “Design | Periodicals and Magazines” category for the design of The Ampersand. The magazine was recognized for its use of dynamic design details, typography and photography.

James Byard, Tom Malkowicz and Liam Otten from University Marketing & Communications won a silver award in the “Video | COVID-related” category for the video titled “Requiem of Light”. The video features Rebecca Messbarger, in Arts & Sciences, and community members reflecting on the memorial for St. Louisans lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are this year’s award-winning projects and recipients of CASE district awards: