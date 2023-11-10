Vote for alumna in CNN ‘Hero of the Year’ contest

Tescha Hawley, a 2002 master’s in social work alumna of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, is among 10 finalists for CNN’s “Hero of the Year.”
Learn more about her work in her Native American community in this video.
The winner will be selected based on daily online voting, and the finalists will be featured on a CNN special Dec. 10. Cast votes for Hawley on CNN’s website through Dec. 5.
