Donations sought for food drive

The Danforth Staff Council has organized a food drive in support of Operation Food Search to help keep shelves stocked during the winter. Donations of canned goods and other nonperishable items are being accepted at locations across campus through Monday, Dec. 11.

Most-need items include canned tuna, stew, chili, beans, fruits and vegetables. Community members also are welcome to make a financial donation online.

Learn more about needed items and donation locations on the Danforth Staff Council website.

