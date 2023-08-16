New members, leaders chosen for Danforth Staff Council

The Washington University Danforth Staff Council has added 12 new members and elected its executive officers for the academic year.
The Danforth Staff Council aims to serve and represent nonfaculty and nonunion Danforth Campus staff members. It seeks to collaborate with senior university administrators and with Human Resources leaders to broaden and strengthen the lines of communication on matters that impact staff and to provide advice to the administration on policy decisions.
This year’s executive committee is:
Chair: Jessica Martsolf, Olin Business School
Co-chair: Evan Keil, Office of Residential Life
Secretary: Eric Joslin, University Libraries
Treasurer: Martin Yoakum, University Marketing & Communications
Parliamentarian: Haley Dolosic, School of Continuing & Professional Studies
Executive officers’ terms run until June 30. Members are selected to serve on the council for two years and can be renewed. New members on the council are:
Bonnie Armbruster, Habif Health and Wellness Center
Courtney Cushard, Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts
Haley Dolosic, School of Continuing & Professional Studies
Raven Lumpkins, University Services
Erika Naes, Olin Business School
LeAndra Parker, School of Law
Saint Rice Jr., Olin Business School
Ally Schipma, Office of Residential Life
Cindy Skroska, University Advancement
Hammy Sorkin, Arts & Sciences
Julie Szaj, Information Technology
Kat Weir, Center for Teaching and Learning
For more information on the council’s work and a full list of members, visit the Danforth Staff Council website.
