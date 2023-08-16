New members, leaders chosen for Danforth Staff Council

The Washington University Danforth Staff Council has added 12 new members and elected its executive officers for the academic year.

The Danforth Staff Council aims to serve and represent nonfaculty and nonunion Danforth Campus staff members. It seeks to collaborate with senior university administrators and with Human Resources leaders to broaden and strengthen the lines of communication on matters that impact staff and to provide advice to the administration on policy decisions.

This year’s executive committee is:

Chair: Jessica Martsolf, Olin Business School

Co-chair: Evan Keil, Office of Residential Life

Secretary: Eric Joslin, University Libraries

Treasurer: Martin Yoakum, University Marketing & Communications

Parliamentarian: Haley Dolosic, School of Continuing & Professional Studies

Executive officers’ terms run until June 30. Members are selected to serve on the council for two years and can be renewed. New members on the council are:

Bonnie Armbruster, Habif Health and Wellness Center

Courtney Cushard, Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts

Haley Dolosic, School of Continuing & Professional Studies

Raven Lumpkins, University Services

Erika Naes, Olin Business School

LeAndra Parker, School of Law

Saint Rice Jr., Olin Business School

Ally Schipma, Office of Residential Life

Cindy Skroska, University Advancement

Hammy Sorkin, Arts & Sciences

Julie Szaj, Information Technology

Kat Weir, Center for Teaching and Learning

For more information on the council’s work and a full list of members, visit the Danforth Staff Council website.