Flores named ASM Fellow

Katharine M. Flores, the Christopher I. Byrnes Professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected a Fellow of ASM (American Society for Metals) International for her contributions to the field of materials science and engineering. She was inducted at the International Materials Applications and Technologies Conference in October.

Katharine Flores (left) receives a Fellow of ASM (American Society for Metals) International award from David Williams, the 2022-23 president of ASM International. (Photo courtesy of Flores)

Flores, also associate chair for materials science in the Department of Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science and director of the university’s Institute for Materials Science & Engineering, was selected “for contributions to development and processing of metallic glasses and multi-principal element alloys and the characterization of structure, flow and fracture in these materials.”

Flores’ research includes fundamental studies of structure-property relationships in structurally and compositionally complex materials, as well as more applied work to develop new metallic alloys for load-bearing applications in high-temperature environments. She leads research projects focused on quantitatively describing the inherently disordered atomic structure of metallic glasses and has pioneered high-throughput synthesis methods to rapidly explore the vast design space of “multi-principal element” alloys. She also is interested in developing new advanced manufacturing methods that use energy and raw materials more efficiently and sustainably.

