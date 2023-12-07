Moore appointed TRiO director

Tarsha Moore, a project manager for the Office of the Provost, has been named director of TRiO Student Support Services at Washington University in St. Louis. She began the new role Dec. 4.

Moore

Moore is pursuing a doctorate in higher education administration at Illinois State University. Before joining the Office of the Provost, Moore served as assistant director for equity, diversity and inclusion at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where she earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

TRiO is a federally funded program that provides supplementary financial support and academic coaching for students who are low-income, the first in their families to attend college or who have a physical or learning disability.

Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs, said Moore is uniquely qualified to help TRiO students reach their academic and career goals.

“Tarsha is an innovative and collaborative leader with more than seven years of experience across student affairs, academic affairs, and the division of equity, diversity and inclusion,” Gonzalez said.

The TRiO program is part of the Taylor Family Center for Student Success, which also is home to the Taylor Stars and Kessler Scholars programs. The Taylor Family Center also administers the Student Success Fund, which covers emergency and educational enrichment expenses.