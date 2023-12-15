Parker receives Morgan Early Career Award

Parker

Kimberly Parker, an assistant professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, won the 2024 James J. Morgan Early Career Award. The honor recognizes Parker’s research contributions to environmental chemistry of agrochemicals; environmental impact of novel synthetic biology products; and reaction mechanisms for water treatment and environmental health.

The Morgan Early Career Award is given each year by the Environmental Chemistry Division of the American Chemical Society, its flagship journal Environmental Science & Technology (ES&T) and ES&T Letters. The award was established in 2014 in honor of Morgan, the first editor-in-chief of ES&T, and recognizes researchers early in their careers who are making waves in environmental science and technology.

Parker leads an environmental chemistry research group at McKelvey Engineering, where she and her team study the fate of chemical and biological pollutants in soil, air and water. She is a member of the inaugural Early Career Board at ES&T and serves as the associate director for the Center for Water Innovation at Washington University.

Parker will deliver a presentation when receiving the award during the ACS national meeting in March in New Orleans. Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.