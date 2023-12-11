THE RECORD

Seelinger helps draft new ICC policy on gender crimes

Kim Thuy Seelinger speaks at the Dec. 4 launch of the International Criminal Court’s new policy on gender-based crimes at the United Nations in New York.

Kim Thuy Seelinger, a research associate professor at the Brown School, visiting professor at the School of Law, and director of the Center for Human Rights, Gender and Migration at the Institute for Public Health, all at Washington University in St. Louis, led the review and drafting process for the International Criminal Court (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor’s new policy on gender-based crimes.

The new policy, launched Dec. 4 at the United Nations during the ICC’s Assembly of States Parties annual meeting, focuses on the investigation and prosecution of gender-based violence that manifests as war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide.

“This is the first ICC policy to explicitly take a survivor-centered, trauma-informed approach to our investigation and prosecution work,” Seelinger said. “This is critical for the well-being of those we engage and also the quality of the evidence we put forward.”

Learn more on the Brown School website.

