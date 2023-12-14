THE RECORD

State of the School of Medicine address set for January

Washington University School of Medicine Dean David H. Perlmutter, MD, will give his annual State of the School Address in person at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 23 and at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus.

The 5:15 event was planned to accommodate clinical schedules, but all faculty and staff are invited to attend either time. Attendees also may choose to join via Zoom. Register online to attend.

Perlmutter will provide updates on the School of Medicine’s progress over the past year and share future priorities and goals.

