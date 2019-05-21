Perlmutter receives Spirit of Hope Award

David H. Perlmutter, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and the George and Carol Bauer Dean of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Christopher Hobler Spirit of Hope Award in recognition of his advocacy for neurological research. The award was presented April 25 by the nonprofit organization Hope Happens.

The nonprofit is dedicated to improving the lives of people with neurodegenerative disorders by promoting collaborative, translational research with the potential to fast-track cures. In 2004, Hope Happens teamed up with the School of Medicine to open the Hope Center for Neurological Disorders, a basic science research center dedicated to finding cures for debilitating nervous system diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Perlmutter, also the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor, has long promoted basic science research. Read more on the School of Medicine site.