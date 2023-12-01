THE RECORD

Thomas receives inaugural University Libraries’ Ginkgo Award

donor accepts award
Jack Thomas received the University Libraries’ Ginkgo Award from University Librarian Mimi Calter. (Photo courtesy of University Libraries)

Jack Thomas, a Washington University in St. Louis trustee and member of the University Libraries National Council, received the inaugural Washington University Libraries’ Ginkgo Award, honoring exceptional service to the libraries. Thomas received the award Oct. 23 from Mimi Calter, vice provost and university librarian.

Thomas’ leadership and philanthropic contributions supported several important University Libraries initiatives, including the Olin Transformation Project in 2018.

“I am thrilled to honor Jack Thomas with our inaugural Ginkgo Award. Jack is a true friend of the Washington University Libraries, which is clear from his commitment to leadership roles on our national council and beyond as well as his philanthropy in support of the libraries,” Calter said. “Our libraries, students, faculty and community have all benefitted because of his involvement. Jack’s dedication and exceptional service are truly deserving of this recognition.”

To read more, visit the University Libraries website.

