University Marketing & Communications nominated for two Regional Emmy Awards

A University Marketing & Communications team at Washington University in St. Louis was nominated for two 2023 Mid-America Regional Emmy awards by the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

One of the 19 regional chapters, the Mid-America chapter began honoring outstanding achievements in visual media in 1976. The awards recognize excellence in digital video content and news, with categories such as investigative reporting; arts and entertainment; diversity, equity and inclusion; education; environment and more.

The video “Our World By Degrees: Into the Wild” was nominated in the Environmental/Science – Short Form Content category. The producers were Anne Davis Cleary, Thomas Malkowicz and Talia Ogliore, all of University Marketing & Communications.

Participants in the video also included Joshua Blodgett, Sean Garcia, Tahina Ranaivoarisoa and Karthikeyan Rengasamy, Arts & Sciences; videographer Tim Kimberling; graphic designers Kayse Larkin and Javier Ventura, University Marketing & Communications; and narrator Barbara Schaps Thomas, a university trustee and 1976 alumna.

The video features research by biologist Arpita Bose, in Arts & Sciences, and her team as they explain the importance of wetlands and the microorganisms found there. Her team is researching microbes’ potential use as an efficient, carbon-neutral biofuel to replace petrochemicals.

In addition, Cleary and Malkowicz also were nominated in the Branded Content-Long-form Content category for their video “Offering Hope.” The video features Brown School Professor Fred Ssewamala, who works in Uganda to implement tools for students and their families to address the cycles of poverty. He also founded the International Center for Child Health and Development, which manages multiple studies funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and works to reduce poverty and improve public health outcomes for children and families in sub-Saharan Africa and other developing regions.