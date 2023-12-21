Weil receives Kyelem Prize for work on neglected tropical diseases

Weil

Gary Weil, MD, a professor of medicine and of molecular microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received the 2023 Kyelem Prize at the Coalition for Operational Research on Neglected Tropical Diseases’ annual meeting in Chicago. The prize is awarded to an individual who has made significant and unique contributions to efforts to control and eliminate neglected tropical diseases.

Weil leads the Death to Onchocerciasis and Lymphatic Filariasis (DOLF) Project funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The DOLF program does research in support of global efforts to eliminate parasitic worm diseases as public health problems, most importantly onchocerciasis, also known as river blindness; and lymphatic filariasis, also known as elephantiasis.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.