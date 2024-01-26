Brownson named SOPHE 2024 Honorary Fellow

Brownson

Ross Brownson, the Steven H. and Susan U. Lipstein Distinguished Professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named the recipient of the Society for Public Health Education (SOPHE) 2024 Honorary Fellow Award.

This is the society’s highest honor to a non-member who has made significant and lasting contributions to health education and the public’s health.



“We are so excited to name Dr. Brownson our Honorary Fellow this year in St. Louis,” said SOPHE President Raffy R. Luquis. “He is one of the foremost authorities on chronic disease prevention and health promotion in the country and his outstanding credentials speak for themselves.”

Read more on the Brown School website.