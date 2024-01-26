THE RECORD

Brownson named SOPHE 2024 Honorary Fellow

Brownson

Ross Brownson, the Steven H. and Susan U. Lipstein Distinguished Professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named the recipient of the Society for Public Health Education (SOPHE) 2024 Honorary Fellow Award.

This is the society’s highest honor to a non-member who has made significant and lasting contributions to health education and the public’s health.

“We are so excited to name Dr. Brownson our Honorary Fellow this year in St. Louis,” said SOPHE President Raffy R. Luquis. “He is one of the foremost authorities on chronic disease prevention and health promotion in the country and his outstanding credentials speak for themselves.”

Read more on the Brown School website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Reminder of key university policies

Needleman program seeks proposals

Classics offers new Biggs Travel Award

Notables

Brownson named SOPHE 2024 Honorary Fellow

Zipfel receives Dacey award for cerebrovascular research

Kwon, Newland named to antibiotic resistance advisory council

Obituaries

Peter R. Phillips, professor emeritus of physics, 92

Janis Schade, longtime facilities staff member, 63

Mark Rollins, professor emeritus of philosophy, 76

Research Wire

Jun receives $1.4 million grant to develop new uses for wastewater

Guérin wins grant to enhance atmospheric simulation speed

New research creates framework for large-scale geospatial exploration

The View From Here

01.22.24

2023: The year in photos

12.13.23

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20