Gephardt Institute accepting proposals for Engage Democracy programs

As part of the Engage Democracy 2024 election event series, the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement invites the Washington University in St. Louis community to propose nonpartisan events and programming that encourage voter registration and increase education and engagement in the 2024 elections.

Examples of Engage Democracy events include debate watch parties and analysis; speaker and panel events; civic action events like nonpartisan canvassing and letter writing; educational events around Missouri ballot initiatives; connecting academic curricula and coursework to the electoral process and election issues; and creative/arts-based events. To learn more and to submit ideas, visit vote.wustl.edu.