THE RECORD

Gephardt Institute accepting proposals for Engage Democracy programs

As part of the Engage Democracy 2024 election event series, the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement invites the Washington University in St. Louis community to propose nonpartisan events and programming that encourage voter registration and increase education and engagement in the 2024 elections.

Examples of Engage Democracy events include debate watch parties and analysis; speaker and panel events; civic action events like nonpartisan canvassing and letter writing; educational events around Missouri ballot initiatives; connecting academic curricula and coursework to the electoral process and election issues; and creative/arts-based events. To learn more and to submit ideas, visit vote.wustl.edu.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Gephardt Institute accepting proposals for Engage Democracy programs

State of the School of Medicine address set for January

Have a green holiday – reduce energy, recycle lights

Notables

Kwon, Newland named to antibiotic resistance advisory council

Weil receives Kyelem Prize for work on neglected tropical diseases

Hodges receives geospatial diversity fellowship, Dean’s Select Fellowship

Obituaries

Peter R. Phillips, professor emeritus of physics, 92

Janis Schade, longtime facilities staff member, 63

Mark Rollins, professor emeritus of philosophy, 76

Research Wire

New research creates framework for large-scale geospatial exploration

Fehniger receives grant for trial of immunotherapy against melanoma 

Policy interventions helped save lives during pandemic, study finds

The View From Here

2023: The year in photos

12.13.23

12.04.23

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20