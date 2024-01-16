Kwon, Newland named to antibiotic resistance advisory council

Newland (left) and Kwon

Jennie H. Kwon, DO, an associate professor of medicine in infectious diseases, and Jason G. Newland, MD, a professor of pediatrics, both at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, have been selected to serve on the Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria.

The council advises the leadership of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on matters related to antimicrobial resistance in human, animal and environmental health.

Kwon, also section head of hospital epidemiology and antimicrobial stewardship and the medical director of infection prevention at Washington University, specializes in the care of immunocompromised patients with infectious diseases.

The Schnuck Family Endowed Chair in Pediatric Infectious Diseases at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Newland will serve as vice chair on the advisory council and will be its only voting member representing pediatrics.

