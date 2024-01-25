Needleman program seeks proposals

The Needleman Program for Innovation and Commercialization provides funding for researchers developing promising new therapeutics, helping them progress to early-stage clinical trials. A second call for proposals is now open.
The submission deadline is March 15. Learn more here (WUSTL Box login required).
