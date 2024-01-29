Weisensee wins Young Investigator Program grant

Patricia Weisensee, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a Young Investigator Program award from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research.
Weisensee is one of 48 scientists and engineers selected as part of the program, which includes a three-year grant of up to $450,000. Weisensee will develop a new laser-based method to additively manufacture, or 3D print, multifunctional composite materials.
Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.