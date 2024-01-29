THE RECORD

Weisensee wins Young Investigator Program grant

Portrait shot of Patty Weisensee
Weisensee

Patricia Weisensee, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a Young Investigator Program award from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research.

Weisensee is one of 48 scientists and engineers selected as part of the program, which includes a three-year grant of up to $450,000. Weisensee will develop a new laser-based method to additively manufacture, or 3D print, multifunctional composite materials.

Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.

