Zipfel receives Dacey award for cerebrovascular research

Gregory J. Zipfel, MD, head of the Department of Neurosurgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been awarded the Ralph G. Dacey Jr., MD, Medal for Outstanding Cerebrovascular Research. The honor, from the Joint Cerebrovascular Section of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, recognizes surgeons whose novel research has elevated the understanding of cerebrovascular disease.

Zipfel’s research focuses on understanding how weak spots in blood vessels, known as aneurysms, can cause brain damage or death following a rupture.

