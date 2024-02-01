Agarwal receives SAE International Award for Aerospace Innovation

Ramesh Agarwal, the William Palm Professor of Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded the SAE International Award for Aerospace Innovation.

The award recognizes individuals or teams who have demonstrated outstanding innovation in aerospace engineering, making significant contributions during their career in the innovative design and development of advanced aircraft or spacecraft and resulting in industry- or life-changing impact.

Agarwal applies computational fluid dynamics to solve problems in mechanical and aerospace engineering, as well as in energy and environmental areas.

Agarwal will receive the award this spring. Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.