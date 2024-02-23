THE RECORD

American Society for Clinical Investigation honors physician-scientists

Three doctors
Physician-scientists (from left): Tarin M. Bigley, MD, PhD; Jeffrey W. Brown MD, PhD; and Drew J. Schwartz, MD, PhD.

Three early-career scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been honored with the Young Physician-Scientist Award by the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI). They are Tarin M. Bigley, MD, PhDJeffrey W. Brown MD, PhD; and Drew J. Schwartz, MD, PhD.

The honor recognizes 52 physician-scientists nationwide who are early in their careers and have had notable achievements in their research. The annual award will be presented in April in Chicago at the joint annual meeting of ASCI, the Association of American Physicians and the American Physician Scientists Association.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

