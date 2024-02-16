Willroth receives SAGE award

Emily Willroth, an assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has received the SAGE Early Career Trajectory Award from the Society for Social and Personality Psychology.
The award recognizes outstanding achievements by early-career scholars in social and personality psychology, including contributions to teaching, research or service to the field.
Willroth’s research examines different components of well-being and how those components vary and change across time. She examines the links between well-being and important health outcomes in middle and older adulthood.
