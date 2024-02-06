THE RECORD

Dize to edit ‘Global Black Writers in Translation’

By Liam Otten

Nathan Dize, an assistant professor of French in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed co-editor of the new trade book series “Global Black Writers in Translation.”

Dize

Published by Vanderbilt University Press, the series will publish a variety of texts by authors of African descent translated from their source languages into English. Aims for the series include expanding literary canons by foregrounding diasporic Black writers; addressing the historic underrepresentation of Black translators; and making the literatures of historically marginalized groups more accessible, with an emphasis on potential classroom use. The first series titles are anticipated in 2025.

Dize, who joined the WashU faculty last fall, will edit the series with Annette Joseph-Gabriel of Duke University and Vanessa K. Valdés of The City College of New York. Dize has previously published translations of fiction, poetry and prose from French and Haitian Creole by acclaimed Haitian writers Jean D’Amérique, Kettly Mars, James Noël, Makenzy Orcel, Évelyne Trouillot and Lyonel Trouillot, among others.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Nominate staff member for Distinguished Honor Awards

Knight Center to hold open house

Naming Review Board appointed

Notables

Dize to edit ‘Global Black Writers in Translation’

Zacks named president of brain sciences organization

Raghuraman named director of clinical research division in OB-GYN

Obituaries

Sudhir Singh, endocrinology specialist, 45

John Sprague, professor emeritus of political science, 89

Peter R. Phillips, professor emeritus of physics, 92

Research Wire

Consistent health insurance is critical, finds new study

Locusts’ sense of smell boosted with custom-made nanoparticles

Weisensee wins Young Investigator Program grant

The View From Here

02.05.24

01.22.24

2023: The year in photos

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20