Dize to edit ‘Global Black Writers in Translation’

Nathan Dize, an assistant professor of French in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed co-editor of the new trade book series “Global Black Writers in Translation.”

Dize

Published by Vanderbilt University Press, the series will publish a variety of texts by authors of African descent translated from their source languages into English. Aims for the series include expanding literary canons by foregrounding diasporic Black writers; addressing the historic underrepresentation of Black translators; and making the literatures of historically marginalized groups more accessible, with an emphasis on potential classroom use. The first series titles are anticipated in 2025.

Dize, who joined the WashU faculty last fall, will edit the series with Annette Joseph-Gabriel of Duke University and Vanessa K. Valdés of The City College of New York. Dize has previously published translations of fiction, poetry and prose from French and Haitian Creole by acclaimed Haitian writers Jean D’Amérique, Kettly Mars, James Noël, Makenzy Orcel, Évelyne Trouillot and Lyonel Trouillot, among others.