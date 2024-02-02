Knight Center to hold open house

The Charles F. Knight Executive Education Center at Washington University in St. Louis has completed renovations on 66 guest rooms. The rooms can be booked for conferences, events and special occasions.

Check out the rooms’ new look at an open house from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7. To attend, or to schedule a separate visit, RSVP to Cara LaGrow, the Knight Center’s senior sales manager.

