Raghuraman named director of clinical research division in OB-GYN

Nandini Raghuraman, MD, a physician-scientist who specializes in caring for patients with complex high-risk pregnancies, has been named director of the Division of Clinical Research in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The Division of Clinical Research supports investigators in OB-GYN and from other specialties who are doing research aimed at improving maternal and women’s health. The division fulfills this mission via collaborative infrastructure, respectful and equitable patient engagement, and rigorous clinical research training, Raghuraman said.

