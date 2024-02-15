Student artists can apply for Art of Democracy residency

Undergraduate student artists of any kind are welcome to apply for the Atkin Residency in the Art of Democracy.

The winning artist is expected to create a significant work that investigates the paradoxes, evolutions, histories, stories and possibilities of U.S. democracy. The competitive yearlong residency provides a platform for artists to deepen their practice, gain visibility and foster public discourse.

The application deadline is March 7.

An information session will take place at noon Friday, Feb. 16. Learn more on the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement website.