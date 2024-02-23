THE RECORD

Study looks at ways to sustain public health programs

By Neil Schoenherr

State tobacco control programs that used a new training model were better able to sustain operations, finds a new study from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.

Sarah Moreland-Russell
Moreland-Russell

The study, titled “Action planning for building public health program sustainability: results from a group-randomized trial,” was published this month in the journal Implementation Science.

“This is the first study to test a training model designed to increase sustainability of public health programs,” said Sarah Moreland-Russell, an associate professor of practice and the study’s first author.

The training was most beneficial for programs that had made less progress in implementing tobacco control policy, researchers found, implying that tailored training may be most appropriate for struggling programs.

“Public health impact can only be realized if evidence-based programs are able to sustain their work over time,” Moreland-Russell said. “A training model that is effective in helping programs build their sustainability is therefore an important tool for public health practitioners.”

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Nominate PhD students to serve on Doctoral Council

Student artists can apply for Art of Democracy residency

Nominate staff member for Distinguished Honor Awards

Notables

American Society for Clinical Investigation honors physician-scientists

Willroth receives SAGE award

New OISS executive director named

Obituaries

Catherine Marroquin, Arts & Sciences student, 24

Sudhir Singh, endocrinology specialist, 45

John Sprague, professor emeritus of political science, 89

Research Wire

Study looks at ways to sustain public health programs

New insight into orchid origins

Two WashU faculty awarded Sloan Research Fellowships

The View From Here

02.19.24

02.12.24

02.05.24

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20