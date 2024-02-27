THE RECORD

WashU named a top 100 patent-producing university

The National Academy of Investors (NAI) included Washington University in St. Louis on its 2023 Top 100 Worldwide Universities List once again. Using data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the report was updated Feb. 15. WashU ranked 56th, having received 56 patents last year, ranking it among the top universities around the world granted U.S. utility patents.

Since its inception in 2013, the list has showcased the importance of patents in university research and innovation, as well as how universities advance the innovation and invention landscape. The full listing is available on the NAI website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

State of the University address planned

Nominate PhD students to serve on Doctoral Council

Student artists can apply for Art of Democracy residency

Notables

WashU named a top 100 patent-producing university

Wynter selected for prestigious summer program

American Society for Clinical Investigation honors physician-scientists

Obituaries

Justin B. Serugo, research technician, 44

Catherine Marroquin, Arts & Sciences student, 24

Sudhir Singh, endocrinology specialist, 45

Research Wire

Study looks at ways to sustain public health programs

New insight into orchid origins

Two WashU faculty awarded Sloan Research Fellowships

The View From Here

02.19.24

02.12.24

02.05.24

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20