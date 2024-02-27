WashU named a top 100 patent-producing university

The National Academy of Investors (NAI) included Washington University in St. Louis on its 2023 Top 100 Worldwide Universities List once again. Using data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the report was updated Feb. 15. WashU ranked 56th, having received 56 patents last year, ranking it among the top universities around the world granted U.S. utility patents.

Since its inception in 2013, the list has showcased the importance of patents in university research and innovation, as well as how universities advance the innovation and invention landscape. The full listing is available on the NAI website.