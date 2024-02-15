Three faculty recognized by psychological association

Lai (left) and Thompson

Calvin Lai and Renee Thompson, both associate professors of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, were among the 2024 fellows named to the Association for Psychological Science (APS).

Researchers qualify for fellow status for “exceptional contributions to the field through the development of research opportunities and settings,” according to the APS website.

Lai studies the disconnect between people’s values and actions, and how hidden or implicit prejudices and stereotypes produce these gaps. Thompson’s research area includes understanding how the everyday emotional experiences of children, adolescents and adults relate to their mental health.

Sun

In addition, the APS named Jessie Sun, an assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences, a “Rising Star.”

Sun studies how people can balance the pursuit of personal well-being with broader moral concerns.

The Rising Star designation is presented to outstanding APS members early in their research careers and features “exemplars of the exciting work being done by the field’s newest researchers,” according to the APS.