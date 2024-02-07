WashU student named to Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’

Muvva

Naina Muvva, a first-year student in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list in the education category for her innovative financial literacy software Intertwined.



Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30” list is curated from thousands of submissions and recognizes young people for accomplishments in the arts, education, health care and other fields.



Muvva and her co-founder, Kerry Ao, began their platform when they learned that 80% of Americans can’t identify basic financial literary concepts. Intertwined is geared to students and teaches financial literacy topics such as budgeting, saving and investing, as well as more complex topics. Intertwined has reached 2,800 students in over 25 states and expects to raise $270,000 this year.



Read more about Muvva and her program on the Forbes website.



