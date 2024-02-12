Wrighton named chair of Science Center board

Wrighton

Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor emeritus and the James and Mary Wertsch Distinguished University Professor at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed chair of the Saint Louis Science Center’s board of commissioners. His term began Jan. 1.

In this role, Wrighton works closely with the president of the Science Center on efforts to improve the institution. The Science Center makes science, technology, engineering and math accessible to the St. Louis region and beyond through interactive experiences. It is one of the only free nonprofit science museums in the country and engages nearly a half million visitors each year, making it one of the largest science centers in the U.S. and abroad.

Wrighton’s background, before university administration, included research achievements in photochemistry, surface chemistry and electrochemistry. Wrighton previously served as a member of the Science Center’s board of commissioners and for many years as a member of its board of trustees.