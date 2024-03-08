THE RECORD

Agarwal wins 2024 Thermal and Fluids Engineering Award

By Beth Miller
Ramesh Agarwal
Agarwal

Ramesh Agarwal, the William Palm Professor of Engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected to receive the 2024 Thermal and Fluids Engineering Award from the American Society of Thermal and Fluids Engineers.

The award is given to an individual for their significant and sustained contributions to the fields of thermal and fluids engineering. Agarwal will receive the award in April. Earlier this year, Agarwal was awarded the SAE International Award for Aerospace Innovation.

Agarwal applies computational fluid dynamics to solve problems in mechanical and aerospace engineering and in the energy and environment fields.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

