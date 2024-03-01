Faculty Achievement Award nominations sought

Nominations are being accepted for Washington University in St. Louis’ annual Faculty Achievement Awards, known as the Arthur Holly Compton Faculty Achievement Award and the Carl and Gerty Cori Faculty Achievement Award.

The Compton Award is given to a distinguished member of the faculty from one of the six Danforth Campus schools and the Cori Award to a faculty member from the School of Medicine. All full-time, active Washington University faculty members are eligible to receive the Faculty Achievement Award.

Ideal candidates for the Faculty Achievement Award will show excellence in both the research and the service/teaching domains. While outstanding achievement in research and scholarship are weighed most heavily, the awardee also must show a strong record of service to the university and respected accomplishments in teaching, whether that be in the classroom, in mentoring or in other pedagogical capacities.

Any full-time, active member of the faculty may submit a nomination to the Faculty Achievement Awards Advisory Committee, which is co-chaired by Dennis Barbour, chair of the Faculty Senate Council and a professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering, and Kia Caldwell, vice provost for faculty affairs and diversity and a professor in Arts & Sciences.

The nomination packet should include: a nomination letter detailing the rationale for the nomination; the nominee’s curriculum vitae; and three supporting letters from individuals acquainted with the nominee’s contributions as a scholar/researcher and teacher.

The deadline to submit nominations is March 25.

Nominations are valid for three years and may be updated by the nominator. Nominations, supporting letters and the considerations of the Advisory Committee will be confidential.

Submit nominations and supporting letters in PDF format to Caldwell at facultyachievementawards@wustl.edu.

The committee will review nominations and make recommendations to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin. The awards were established by Chancellor Emeritus Mark S. Wrighton and the Faculty Senate Council in 1999.

The awardees will be announced in the spring, and they will be recognized during the Founders Day celebration Nov. 9. At that time, the awardees each will receive a $5,000 honorarium.

