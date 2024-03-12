Kelley sets NCAA record

Senior Emma Kelley, of the No. 2 Washington University in St. Louis women’s track and field team, turned in a historic time at the Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships March 9. With her 800-meter time of 2:04.13, Kelley set the new NCAA Division III indoor all-time record. As a team, the Bears finished in second place.
Kelley’s NCAA individual national title is the 42nd individual NCAA Championship in WashU history across all programs.
