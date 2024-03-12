THE RECORD

Kelley sets NCAA record

Team places second

Women's track team celebrates with trophy
The WashU women’s track and field team celebrates earning a second-place finish, marking the eighth final four finish in team history. (Photo: WashU Athletics)

Senior Emma Kelley, of the No. 2 Washington University in St. Louis women’s track and field team, turned in a historic time at the Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships March 9. With her 800-meter time of 2:04.13, Kelley set the new NCAA Division III indoor all-time record. As a team, the Bears finished in second place.

Kelley’s NCAA individual national title is the 42nd individual NCAA Championship in WashU history across all programs.

Read more on the WashU Athletics website.

