THE RECORD

Klein examines ‘Matisse and Water’

By Liam Otten

John Klein, a professor in the Department of Art History & Archaeology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, contributed one of three principal essays to “Matisse and the Sea.” The monograph accompanies a special exhibition of the same title currently on view at the Saint Louis Art Museum.

Related Media Coverage

Matisse exhibit at St. Louis Art Museum shows artist spellbound by the sea

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Examining the significance of the sea across the career of French modernist Henri Matisse, “Matisse and the Sea” places particular focus on his iconic coastal painting “Bathers with a Turtle” (1907-08). In “Matisse and Water,” Klein, an internationally known Matisse specialist, details the artist’s lifelong quest to paint water in a variety of modes, from realistic and local to abstract and symbolic.

In Matisse’s work, Klein writes, “water attains a metaphoric richness as a medium of tranquility that fulfills one of Matisse’s central goals for his art: that it provide comfort, pleasure, solace, and the satisfaction of beholding something that has never been encountered but seems inevitable.”

“Matisse and the Sea” is published in April by the Saint Louis Art Museum and by Hirmer Publishers. It is distributed by the University of Chicago Press and available in the museum gift shop. The exhibition remains on view through May 12. For more information, visit slam.org.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Faculty Achievement Award nominations sought

Annual harassment prevention training due

State of the University address planned

Notables

Klein examines ‘Matisse and Water’

Space sciences team wins microanalysis award

Jacobi, Zickuhr named Loeb Teaching Fellows

Obituaries

Peter Alan Fedders, professor emeritus of physics, 85

Justin B. Serugo, research technician, 44

Catherine Marroquin, Arts & Sciences student, 24

Research Wire

Framework promotes equitable science learning

Study looks at ways to sustain public health programs

New insight into orchid origins

The View From Here

02.19.24

02.12.24

02.05.24

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20