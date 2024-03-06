THE RECORD

Lawlor Inducted as AASWSW fellow

By Neil Schoenherr

Edward F. Lawlor, the William E. Gordon Distinguished Professor and Dean Emeritus at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a fellow of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare (AASWSW), the nation’s leading honorific society of distinguished social work and social welfare scholars and practitioners. 

Mary McKay with Edward Lawlor
Mary McKay (left), former Brown School dean and recent president of the AASWSW, stands alongside Edward Lawlor as he is inducted as a fellow. (Courtesy photo)

“It is wonderful to be joining many Brown School colleagues in the Academy. The organization is important for promoting the profession, its research mission and its impact on policy and practice,” Lawlor said.

An expert in health-care policy for aging populations, Lawlor, who served as dean of the Brown School from 2004 to 2016, is one of eight new fellows in the academy’s 2024 class. Notable achievements during his tenure as dean included the creation of public health and social policy programs; the construction of Hillman Hall; and the significant expansion of faculty and research capabilities.

Currently, Lawlor is writing a book on distressed older industrial cities as well as a blog on social policy. 

Read more on the Brown School website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Faculty Achievement Award nominations sought

Annual harassment prevention training due

State of the University address planned

Notables

Lawlor Inducted as AASWSW fellow

Gephardt Institute awards $30,000 in grants to meet local needs

Klein examines ‘Matisse and Water’

Obituaries

Philip E. Cryer, former director of endocrinology division, 84

Peter Alan Fedders, professor emeritus of physics, 85

Justin B. Serugo, research technician, 44

Research Wire

Social determinants of health increase Alzheimer’s risk

Framework promotes equitable science learning

Study looks at ways to sustain public health programs

The View From Here

03.24.24

02.19.24

02.12.24

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20