Lawlor Inducted as AASWSW fellow

Edward F. Lawlor, the William E. Gordon Distinguished Professor and Dean Emeritus at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a fellow of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare (AASWSW), the nation’s leading honorific society of distinguished social work and social welfare scholars and practitioners.

Mary McKay (left), former Brown School dean and recent president of the AASWSW, stands alongside Edward Lawlor as he is inducted as a fellow. (Courtesy photo)

“It is wonderful to be joining many Brown School colleagues in the Academy. The organization is important for promoting the profession, its research mission and its impact on policy and practice,” Lawlor said.

An expert in health-care policy for aging populations, Lawlor, who served as dean of the Brown School from 2004 to 2016, is one of eight new fellows in the academy’s 2024 class. Notable achievements during his tenure as dean included the creation of public health and social policy programs; the construction of Hillman Hall; and the significant expansion of faculty and research capabilities.

Currently, Lawlor is writing a book on distressed older industrial cities as well as a blog on social policy.

