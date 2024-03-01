Space sciences team wins microanalysis award

The Microanalysis Society has awarded the Macres Award for the Best Instrumentation/Software Paper to research presented by Paul Carpenter, a senior staff research scientist in earth, environmental and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. Carpenter presented this work at the Microscopy and Microanalysis 2023 (M&M 2023) meeting.

The paper, “Quantitative Microanalysis Explorer: NextGeneration Analytical Tool for Study of Apollo 17 Core 73002,6015-6018,” was co-authored by Carpenter; Ryan Ogliore, an associate professor of physics; Angelina Minocha (a 2023 graduate); graduate student Christopher Yen; and Brad Jolliff, the Scott Rudolph Professor of earth, environmental and planetary sciences, all in Arts & Sciences and all members of the McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences.

The paper was selected from a pool of more than 1,000 papers presented at M&M 2023.

