Schwarz named Danforth WashU Physician-Scientist Scholar

Julie Schwarz and Clifford Robinson
Julie K. Schwarz, MD, PhD, (left) a professor of radiation oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, speaks with her colleague Clifford G. Robinson, MD. Schwarz has been named a William H. Danforth Washington University Physician Scholar as part of the school’s Physician-Scientist Investigators Initiative. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)

Julie K. Schwarz, MD, PhD, a highly regarded radiation oncologist known for her innovative mindset in treating patients and leading research to develop new treatments for deadly gynecologic cancers and heart conditions, has been named a William H. Danforth Washington University Physician Scholar.

Established in 2022, the Physician-Scientist Investigators Initiative supports outstanding physician-scientists whose pioneering work already has made transformational contributions to their respective fields. Developing and nurturing the careers of physician-scientists are part of Washington University in St. Louis’ DNA. Physician-scientists — because of their work in the clinic and their extensive research training — frequently are at the forefront of solving complex medical problems, opening the door to new approaches to diagnosing and treating disease.

Schwarz’s expertise in treating patients with gynecologic cancers at Siteman Cancer Center has greatly informed the directions of her research. Siteman, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the School of Medicine, is a major referral center for patients with gynecologic cancers.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

