Toppins receives teaching award from Design Incubation

Toppins

Aggie Toppins, an associate professor and chair of undergraduate design in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, has won the 2023 Communication Design Educator Award in teaching from Design Incubation.

Toppins received the award for her spring 2023 course “Making History: Teaching Design History Methods in Studio.” Supported by a faculty teaching development award from the Sam Fox School, the course invited eight undergraduate and graduate students to explore historical research methods and contexts for design and apply them to their studio work.

Students learned to gather information, examine sources, interpret evidence, connect design to social contexts and craft historical narratives in text and image.



Read more on the Sam Fox School website.