WashU swimmer McCormick wins NCAA title for backstroke

Alex McCormick (center) celebrates his NCAA title in the 200 backstroke. Fellow senior Kyle Wolford (right) finished third, with a time of 1:45.35. (Courtesy photo)

Washington University in St. Louis senior Alex McCormick won a national title in the 200 backstroke at the 2024 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships March 23 in Greensboro, N.C.

McCormick raced to a time of 1:43.40, breaking his own program record to become the 11th national champion in men’s swimming and diving program history. This is the first national champion for the program since 2019.

Prior to competition, McCormick received the Elite 90 Award. This award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s 90 championships. McCormick is a mechanical engineering major and holds a 4.0 GPA. He is the first person in swimming and diving program history to win the award.