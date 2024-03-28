THE RECORD

WashU swimmer McCormick wins NCAA title for backstroke

Swimmers on the podium
Alex McCormick (center) celebrates his NCAA title in the 200 backstroke. Fellow senior Kyle Wolford (right) finished third, with a time of 1:45.35. (Courtesy photo)

Washington University in St. Louis senior Alex McCormick won a national title in the 200 backstroke at the 2024 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships March 23 in Greensboro, N.C. 

McCormick raced to a time of 1:43.40, breaking his own program record to become the 11th national champion in men’s swimming and diving program history. This is the first national champion for the program since 2019.

Prior to competition, McCormick received the Elite 90 Award. This award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s 90 championships. McCormick is a mechanical engineering major and holds a 4.0 GPA. He is the first person in swimming and diving program history to win the award.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Public university directory being phased out

Apply to join Danforth Staff Council, attend spring forum

MetroLink updates schedules, reopens platforms

Notables

WashU swimmer McCormick wins NCAA title for backstroke

Kazakhstan launches child account policy informed by Brown School research

Five physician-scientists named to newest class of Dean’s Scholars

Obituaries

Amarnath Ghosh, student in Arts & Sciences, 34

Philip E. Cryer, former director of endocrinology division, 84

Peter Alan Fedders, professor emeritus of physics, 85

Research Wire

Michaelides wins NASA fellowship for early-career researchers

Huebsch wins NSF CAREER award

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative funds pilot projects in neurodegeneration, neuroscience 

The View From Here

03.18.24

03.24.24

02.19.24

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20