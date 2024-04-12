Ding receives Michelson Prize for advancing human immunology

Siyuan Ding, an assistant professor of molecular microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a Michelson Prize: Next Generation Grant from the Michelson Medical Research Foundation and the Human Immunome Project. The grants are awarded annually to innovative early-career scientists advancing human immunology, vaccine discovery and immunotherapy research for major global diseases.
Ding uses innovative approaches to develop vaccines for infectious diarrhea, a leading cause of death among children worldwide.
