Naming Review Board at-large members named

By Brittney Wheeler

Washington University in St. Louis leaders have selected the two at-large members of the newly created Naming Review Board. The new members are Steven Rosenblum, associate vice chancellor for university initiatives in University Advancement, and Russell Schwartz, an Arts & Sciences alumnus and senior vice president and head of original programming business affairs at Starz television network. They each will serve a two-year term.

The Naming Review Board examines issues of naming or renaming of buildings and other spaces, professorships and scholarships to ensure such recognition aligns with the university’s values. The board makes recommendations to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and the Board of Trustees.

Members of the university community can learn more about the Naming Review Board process, the committee members and suggest review of a named campus feature on the Commemoration and Remembrance website.

