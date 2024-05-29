Dickson, Khabele, Longmore elected to Association of American Physicians

Three physician-scientists at the School of Medicine have been newly elected to the Association of American Physicians. They are (from left): Patricia I. Dickson, MD, Dineo Khabele, MD, and Gregory D. Longmore, MD. (Photo: School of Medicine)

Three physician-scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been newly elected to the Association of American Physicians. Membership in the organization is an honor bestowed on physicians who lead innovative scientific research to improve health care.

They are Patricia I. Dickson, MD, Dineo Khabele, MD, and Gregory D. Longmore, MD.

