Dickson, Khabele, Longmore elected to Association of American Physicians

Three physician-scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been newly elected to the Association of American Physicians. Membership in the organization is an honor bestowed on physicians who lead innovative scientific research to improve health care.
They are Patricia I. Dickson, MD, Dineo Khabele, MD, and Gregory D. Longmore, MD.
Read more on the School of Medicine website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.