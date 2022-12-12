The View From Here 12.12.22

Cassie Brand (left), curator of rare books for Washington University Libraries, repatriated the 15th-century text “De memoria augenda” to Switzerland at a special ceremony Nov. 23 with Swiss Ambassador Jacques Pitteloud in Washington, D.C. The text had been stolen from the University of Fribourg some 50 years ago. Unaware of that history, a man bought and donated it to Washington University. Swiss officials then worked with University Libraries to determine its origins and ultimately for its return. (Courtesy photo)