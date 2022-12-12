The View From Here 12.12.22

Jackson Potter (left), a lecturer at the McKelvey School of Engineering, discusses with engineering student Quinn Trent a prototype developed in the course “Mechanical Engineering Design Project” Nov. 30 in Jubel Hall. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Wearing Argentina jerseys, Suhul Kebede (left) and Charles Suskin (far right) present a rotational inertia demo constructed for the “Mechanical Engineering Design Project” course. Professor Philip Bayly (center) gives it a test Nov. 30 outside the Makerspace in Jubel Hall. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Miriam Hillawi Abraham, a multidisciplinary designer from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, delivers a talk about her work during a Fox Fridays public lecture Nov. 3 at Kuehner Court in Weil Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
The Office of Military & Veteran Services hosted a Veterans Day meet and greet on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the Danforth University Center. Scot Bemis (right), vice chancellor for human resources and institutional equity, shakes hands with participants. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Participants enjoy the Veterans Day meet and greet hosted by the Office of Military & Veteran Services Nov. 11 at the Danforth University Center. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Sam Fox School lecturer Matthew Bernstine (center) works with graduate architecture students during the annual “Informal Cities” design charrette Nov. 6 in Steinberg Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
The panel was inspired by the new film “Wakanda Forever.” Other panelists included Jonathan W. Gray, at the CUNY Graduate Center & John Jay College; Clifford Thompson, author and illustrator; and Qiana Whitted, at the University of South Carolina. (Photo: Gara Lacy/Washington University)
Molly Metzger (left), a Brown School senior lecturer, works with social work students Jasmine Brooks (center) and Mary Stenger to document the condition of structures in the Ville neighborhood, a historically African American neighborhood in North St. Louis, as part of a collaborative project to help create a National Register of Historic Places district. The Dec. 1 outing was part of Metzger’s “Domestic Social and Economic Development Policy” course. (Photo: Myra López/Brown School)
Cassie Brand (left), curator of rare books for Washington University Libraries, repatriated the 15th-century text “De memoria augenda” to Switzerland at a special ceremony Nov. 23 with Swiss Ambassador Jacques Pitteloud in Washington, D.C. The text had been stolen from the University of Fribourg some 50 years ago. Unaware of that history, a man bought and donated it to Washington University. Swiss officials then worked with University Libraries to determine its origins and ultimately for its return. (Courtesy photo)
Undergraduate architecture student Orion Strayer (left) works with Keegan Fleming, a subcontractor, Nov. 21 to secure pieces of bamboo in place. The bamboo picnic shelter is being constructed for Peace Park in the College Hill neighborhood by student volunteers from the Sam Fox School, under the instruction of Wyly Brown, assistant professor. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Sam Fox student volunteers (clockwise, from back left) Simon Traub-Epstein, Orion Strayer, Chenghan Mao and Lavinia Xu, remove scaffolding from underneath the bamboo structure they built. They worked on the bamboo picnic shelter Nov. 21 for Peace Park in the College Hill neighborhood. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Wyly Brown, Sam Fox School assistant professor, makes adjustments Nov. 21 to the bamboo picnic shelter constructed for use in a new park. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.
