Shokeen receives International Suffrage Science Award 

Shokeen

Monica Shokeen, an associate professor of radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and vice chair for diversity, equity, inclusion and justice at the School of Medicine’s Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR), was honored with the International Suffrage Science Award for Life Sciences.

Launched on the 100th anniversary of International Women’s Day, the Suffrage Science Awards aim to create a self-perpetuating cohort of talent that can encourage others to enter science and reach senior leadership roles.

Shokeen’s research focuses on investigating the underlying mechanisms of disease using molecularly targeted imaging agents. Her laboratory is dedicated to a fundamental understanding of disease pathogenesis and the development of translational approaches to ultimately benefit patients. She serves as a principal investigator at MIR’s Biophotonics Research Center and directs the Molecular Imaging Center as well as the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice.

Shokeen and the other award recipients were honored during a ceremony at the University of Oxford.

Read more on Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology’s website.